From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some hoodlums on Wednesday invaded the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, to recover the corpses of their members killed during the Tuesday fracas.

The two corpses were deposited at the hospital by the policemen who seized them from the hoodlums at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo.

The hoodlums had taken the corpse to the palace in protest on Tuesday, alleging that they were killed by the Amotekun corps.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the hospital, Wednesday morning, with dangerous weapons, threatening to recover the corpses.

Sources said the hoodlums, who stormed the hospital in numbers, demanded immediate release of corpses of their colleagues and caused commotion before the intervention of policemen.

“They did not succeed in taking the corpses away. The guards at the entrance immediately shut the main entrances thus preventing the hoodlums from accessing the mortuary.

“The policemen later came and dispersed the hoodlums,” the source added.

Efforts to speak with the management of the hospital proved abortive as the spokesperson, Ayodele Adeyemo, was said to have retired and nobody has been appointed to replace him.

The chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, UNIOSUNTH, Babatunde Afolabi, confirmed the invasion of the hoodlums.

However, he said, “the matter has been rested. They have done the coroner for the corpse, so they have taken the body out for burial.”