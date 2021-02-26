From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Tragedy struck in Calabar metropolis as hoodlums killed four Police officers and carted away their two rifles.

The incident occurred at the wee hours of yesterday along Akai Effa-Idundu Road in Calabar Municipality about 2:00am.

A witness, Okon Asuquo,who lives within the Akai Effa community, said:”We heard sporadic gunshots between 1:00am-2:00am which were later followed by movements of commercial Motorcycle (Okada). We were surprised because for quite a while the area was calm.

“Then I woke up and tried to call some neighbours who also confirmed that there ware sound of gunshots . So we waited till 5:00am and we strolled to the road side where we heard the gunshots and then we saw four policemen lying dead with bullet wounds all over their bodies and two rifles on the ground.

“When I further made enquiries from a neigbhour who lives by the road side, he said hoodlums struck the police check point and killed the police men on duty. He said though he could not really fathom out who must have carried out such a dastardly act, but that he was suspecting that it is the handiwork of suspected kidnappers the state . He said residents now live in fears as they don’t know how police would react to the ugly incident.

Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, said:” It is quite unfortunate and we feel really sad and in mourning mood about the death of the four officers who lost their lives .

“We are investigating the matter and will surely fish out the culprits no matter how far they run or hide ,we must get them arrested, that I can assure you,” she said .

In a related development, Operation Akpakwu has arrested five suspected robbers who have been terrorising Ikot Ene community in Akpabuyo Local Government Area .

Sources close to Operation Akpakwu base revealed that the five man gang were nabbed about 11:00am today when they got a distress call that some hoodlums were operating in one of the youth leaders’ house.

Akpakwu had responded immediately and arrested them while they were trying to escape.

It was learnt that one of the suspects had, during an operation yesterday morning at Ikot Ene, killed the wife of Bassed Edem, when she was going to the market early morning .

Edem in a chat with Journalists in Calabar, said:”My wife went for her normal early morning g market,on her way, the hoodlums attacked her and disposed her of cash and later shot her dead.

He said witnesses revealed that his wife tried to struggle with them and in anger one of them shot her in the right chest and she died, adding that her body has been deposited at the mortuary in Akpabuyo.