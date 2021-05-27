From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Hoodlums, yesterday morning, attacked policemen on routine patrol along Otulu/Akwukwu-Igbo road in Delta State, killing one of the officers.

The hoodlums also razed the patrol van before disappearing into thin air.

But acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who regretted the attack, said the ring leader of the group has been arrested.

Edafe, while confirming the attack to Daily Sun, in Asaba, said “it was an attack perpetrated by some hoodlums from Akwukwu-Igbo community. They killed one of our personnel.

“But the good thing is that the ring leader has been arrested and currently in custody. Investigation is on.”

Residents in the area said the hoodlums fled after razing the patrol van and killing the officer.

“They attacked police men on duty along Otulu/Akwukwu-Igbo road this morning.

“A policeman was killed. They also burnt the police vehicle,” a local source said.

Daily Sun learnt that the attack came barely two weeks when bandits invaded the Divisional Police headquarters in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

In the Nsukwa incident, three officers were killed while the station was set ablaze by the yet to be identified bandits.