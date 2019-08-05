Henry Umahi

Recently, blood has been flowing in Imo State. Last Wednesday, there was bedlam at the Imo State University, Owerri as members of two rival cult groups clashed. At the end of the day, two people were reportedly killed, while several others were wounded. The state police public relations officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, adding that operatives of the command rushed some of those injured to the hospital.

Public relations officer of the university, Obi Njoku, however, said: “Only one person has been confirmed dead and he is not a student of our university. He is a student of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, but had a shop around our school.”

Few days earlier, a trader, Okechukwu, was robbed and shot by a gang of two on a motorcycle at Eziama, near Owerri. They shattered his thigh, leaving more than 60 pellets in his body. Worse still, when he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), the staff handled his matter is a lackadaisical manner. “He was left bleeding without attention for many hours. We eventually took him away,” the trader’s son disclosed.

About two weeks ago, the cult war between the Deywell and the Deygbam was renewed in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that not less than seven persons were killed in the mayhem.

Indeed, cult related attacks occur regularly in the state. The situation is such that in places like Nekede, with high student population, it is big risk to step out when it is dark.

Perhaps, to underscore the precarious security situation in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, went to the House of Assembly to seek the support of members in tackling cultism, robbery, kidnapping and child trafficking in the state.

In neighbouring Abia State, hoodlums and agents of government are making life unbearable for the residents. Take this: Soldiers find pleasure in harassing and arresting innocent people in Aba. The other day, soldiers of the 14 Brigade of the Nigeria Army allegedly arrested, brutalized and shaved the hair of people wearing long hair and dreadlocks.

Kidnappers are on the prowl even as violent crime makes life intolerable in Aba. Investigation revealed that kidnappers have now taken their act to a new level. Their targets now are churches, especially the children department.

A source said: “Please be watchful and always keep eyes on the children when church service is on. Also be vigilant and be wary of new comers and visitors in your church because some of them are suspects.”

It is becoming impossible for a day to pass without cases of kidnapping, robbery and other violent crimes being reported in Aba, which has assumed the status of den of violent crimes.

Not long ago, gunmen abducted the mother of Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu, in Aba. They later asked for N50m ransom.

It was gathered that “hoodlums are having a field day raiding warehouses in Aba.

The other day, after their operation, they sighted a police patrol team that was returning from duty. The criminals opened fire and killed a policeman popularly known as Nma Agha (Sword) was killed.

Weeks after this, a Fulani herdsman, Salisu Garuba, attempted to kill Mrs. Esther Ibenmecha, a widow and mother of one, at Aba. He used a machete to cut off three of the widow’s fingers.

The Isiala Ngwa North, Nigeria

Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) chairman, Comrade Wachukwu

Okechukwu, was kidnapped.

He went to watch a football match in Nbawsi when he was abducted. A candidate of the just concluded West African Examination Council

(WAEC), who came to a school in the area to take her exam, was shot and killed during the operation.

Indeed, kidnappers in Aba no longer care much about the financial and social status of their victims. For them now anything goes. A mechanic, Ngozi Alozie, was kidnapped along Opobo Road after

The hoodlums shot his apprentice on the leg and threw him out of the bus before speeding off.

Two weeks later, gunmen shot dead a commercial tricycle operator rider, who obstructed them from kidnapping a lady passenger he was carrying.

Days later, a man in his early 30s was murdered and dumped at a popular junction in Aba in what residents believed could be for ritual purposes. Residents woke up in the morning of the day to see a dead body at Bata. His private parts, heart and other vital organs were missing.

But police sources in Aba said that operatives were not sleeping as they have declared war on criminals in the commercial city.