From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Unidentified hoodlums on Thursday night petrol bombed the country home of the Imo State Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba.

Homes of some other prominent indigenes and serving public officials had also been razed or vandalised. The Awo- Omama country home of the President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor had earlier been raised.

Homes of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolise, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba and that of Hon Ndodumele Ekene, lawmaker representing the Orsu State constituency in the state House of Assembly were all bombed last year.

It was gathered that the hoodlums had thrown petrol bombs into the expansive family compound in Umuhu Okabia Community in Orsu Local Government Area of the state, razing the structure in it. No life was lost in the incident, however, as members of the Commissioner’s family were not in the house at the time of the incident.

According to him, he was informed that the arsonists threw petrol bomb into the compound and burnt down his family house.

“We were all in Owerri only to learn this morning that my family house had been burnt down. I was told that the attackers wreaked the havoc in the dead of the night. They threw petrol bombs into the compound.

“What a sad day. My family compound in my village has been razed down by hoodlums last night.”

A source close to the Government House who sought anonymity told Saturday Sun that most of the political associates and appointees of Governor Uzodimma are now living in fear of being attacked especially those from Orlu Zone which has witnessed several attacks in the last two years. He also disclosed that most ogovernment appointees from Orlu Zone have abandoned their country homes for the state capital.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam could not respond to enquiries on the incident before press time.