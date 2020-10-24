Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Suspected hoodlums yesterday continued their onslaught on police stations in Imo State as they set ablaze two divisions in Ehime Mbano and Ezinihite Mbaise Local Government Areas respectively.

According to an eyewitness, the youths under the guise of EndSARS protest as early as 6 am on Friday torched the police post in Ezinihite while that of the Ehimme Mbano was torched about two hours later with all the suspects in custody set free.

Also, a reliable source told our correspondent that the police posts at Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise and Ngor Okpkala also went down in flames on Thursday courtesy of the rampaging youths.

The police stations at Isiala Mbano and Ogbaku council areas of the State according to the source met resistance when the suspected hoodlums attempted to set them on fire.

Spokesperson of the State police command, Orlando Ikeokwu when contacted could only confirm the burning of the Ehimme Mbano police station.