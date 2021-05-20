From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Two offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State were set ablaze by hoodlums, yesterday.

The affected INEC offices are located at Ezza North and Ebonyi Local Government Areas of State.

Daily Sun gathered that vital documents and other useful gadgets of the commission were reportedly burnt.

Police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, when contacted said she was in a meeting, and promised to get back to our reporter later on the matter.

Daily Sun, however gathered that the incident happened a few hours before a meeting scheduled for yesterday between INEC and heads of security agencies over the spate of attacks on the Commission’s facilities lately.

Yesterday’s attack brings the number of offices of the Commission that have been torched to 23.