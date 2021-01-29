From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A pavilion arranged for a church conference in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State was on Friday set ablaze by unknown persons.

A security report said the pavilion was erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference near the Palace of the Agwatyap, a paramount ruler of the area.

The State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the burning of the pavilion, urging security agencies to investigate the incident without delay.

In a security update by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, it said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the burning of a pavilion arranged for a church conference in Zangon Kataf local government.

“The Government of Kaduna state received security report detailing the incident, which stated that a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap.

“The Governor who frowned at the incident, directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.

“Investigations into the incident are in progress”.