From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Suspected hoodlums have burnt down the palace of the Enogie of Ukhiri, Godwin Aigbe.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened on Tuesday in Ukhiri Community, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, left some of the inherited artefacts and age long traditional items in the palace completely burnt down.

Investigation indicated that Aigbe has been having serious running battle with some persons lately.

The traditional ruler while speaking with newsmen said in his last year’s attack, they almost killed him but his life was spared by God.

He alleged that some persons, who were identified in the 2019 attack on him, are also the same people that set his palace on fire.

He maintained that an official report has been lodged with the police authorities for investigation.