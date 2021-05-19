From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Two offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State have been set on fire by hoodlums.

The affected INEC offices are located at Ezza North and Ebonyi Local Government Areas of the state.

Vital documents and other useful gadgets of the Commission were reportedly burnt, Daily Sun has learnt.

Police Spokesperson DSP Loveth Odah, when contacted for comment, said she was in a meeting and promised to get back to our reporter later on the matter.