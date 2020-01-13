Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official serving in Ebonyi State, Mr. Chiedera Orazurike, has escaped death by the whiskers following an assassination attempt on him.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen trailed him to a filling station along Ogoja Road in Abakaliki, the state capital.

On getting to the bus stop, the hoodlums, who were operating on a motorcycle, shot him on the chest, believing that he was dead, and zoomed off. The victim was rushed to the hospital where doctors on duty revived him. Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the report, added that the victim was rescued by men of Operation Puff Adder, an Inspector General of Police (IGP) special squad.

Odah also disclosed that another passerby, Innocent Esu, who attempted to know why they attacked the FRSC Staff, was also shot by the gunmen.

She said: “DPO Izzi reported a case of attempted murder, that at about 9.45 pm, one Chiedera Orazurike, 32, a personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to Ebonyi command was attacked at IPACO filling station by TTC junction along Ogoja Road.

“The DPO switched into action with men of Operation Puff Adder where it was discovered that the victim was shot at a close range with a bullet lodged in his chest and head. He was shot by two men on a motorcycle after they trailed him to the filling station.

“Another passerby, Innocent Esu, male, 45, a commercial bus driver, who equally saw the armed men dragging with the man, was also shot when he tried to inquire why they were struggling with the road safety personnel.

“The armed men, after the attack, did not remove anything from him which means it was not a case of robbery. The victims were evacuated and rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“The motive of the attack is still unknown. The general area has been placed under surveillance with reinforcement, while effort is being sustained to arrest the fleeing suspects. The command is investigating the matter.”