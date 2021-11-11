From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A middle aged woman identified as Mrs Yemi Ajayi has been stabbed to death by unknown persons in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Her killing came three years after her daughter, Seun, was also killed gruesomely.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

It was learnt that security agencies have not been able to fish out her killer.

Mrs. Ajayi, it was learnt, was killed in the wee hours of Tuesday, at her residence located at the Abusoro area of Akure.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Daily Sun gathered that the woman was stabbed five times on her stomach.

A source, who preferred not to be mentioned, said the woman’s daughter alerted neighbours when she saw her mother in her pool of blood.

The source said: “The young girl narrated to people that when she woke up, she was looking for her mother, so that they could pray together, unfortunately, she didn’t see her.

“She went on searching until she found her mother lying lifeless, as the assailants packed some clothes in the wardrobe and used it to cover her body.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .