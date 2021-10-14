By Steve Agbota

The management of the Truck Transit Park Limited has decried deliberate destruction of infrastructure being used for the electronic call up system at Tin Can port by hoodlums and truck drivers.

Recall that the electronic truck call-up system, known as ètò, was introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in February 2021, to manage movement of trucks around the port corridors in Apapa.

Prior to the deployment of this system, both the NPA and Trucks Transit Parks Limited, who are the technology company and owners of the ètò solution, had carried out sensitisation since October 2020 on how the system works, how it will create more opportunities for haulage operators and ultimately improve the economy.

However, despite the sensitization, the management of TTP, has lamented that touts and some malicious actors have continued to sabotage the ètò system.

The TTP decried that its staff on ground at the exit gates of Tin Can have been severally threatened by touts who vowed to pull down the barrier so that they could carry out their illegal activities of entry and exit into the ports without the ètò call-up.

TPP also lamented that the open sabotage of the call-up system is a sad development and a stark reminder of how rife corruption is in the society.

