Gyang Bere, Jos

Hoodlums on Tuesday hijacked the peaceful protests by ENDSARS protesters at the Terminus Area in Ahmadu Bello Way in Jos, burning and smashing cars, looting shops and destroying properties.

One person was killed and roasted in Gyero junction in Bukuru area where houses and other valuable items set ablaze by the miscrants.

It was learned that hundreds of the protesters had converged at Jos Terminus and Ahmadu Bello way to continue with their peaceful protest of blocking entry points and streetsnin support of the disbarment of SARS.

Sadly, it was learnt that hoodlums suddenly took over and started attacking people, burning and smashing the windscreens of cars parked around and looting their shops.

At the ensued pandomenium in Jos, it was alleged that two persons were attack and killed by the hoodlums while security agents were deployed to troubled spots to restore sanity.

Meanwhile, at the old Bukuru park Jos, hundreds of the protesters barricaded the area which caused apprehension and palpable fear.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau state Police Command, ASP Donbey Peters, when contacted said the violence was as a result of the activities of hoodlums who unleash terror on innocent citizens.

He noted that officers and men of the Police Command have been deployed to the trouble scene to halt the ugly situation.