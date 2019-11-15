Rivers Hoopers and Raptors have qualified for the semifinals of the 2019 President Cup National Final 8 currently going on in Lagos after two straight wins in group A and B respectively.

Hoopers popularly referred to as the KingsMen defeated hard fighting Benue Braves 91-66 points with Abdul Yahaya scoring 19 points and 8 rebounds while Solomon Ajegbeyi had 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Benue Braves’ Umar Garba with 25% accuracy from the three points line sank 26 points, 3 assists and 5 rebounds.

In Group B, Nigeria Army also brightened their qualification chances with their first victory with a comfortable 86-67 win against Islanders of Lagos who have been technically knocked out of contention.

The team sponsored by the Nigerian Army was inspired by Anthony Thomas with 22 points, 1 assist and 13 rebounds.

The trio of Hillary Aigbokhaode, Ifeanyi Eboka and Odufuwa Kayinsola all scored 12 points apiece, but it was not enough as Islanders lost their second game on the trot.

In Group A, Niger Potters battled back from their day one defeat to Rivers Hoopers to defeat the Defenders of Abuja 67-60 points after a gruelling encounter.

The early signs showed a determined Potters team who shot to 23-17 points lead in the first quarter while Defenders took the second quarter, 15-12 points.

The first half ended in favour of Potters 35-32.

Defenders came back to clinch the 3rd quarter 18-11 but their good works were undone in the last quarter losing 10-21 points.

Gabriel Enameh who posted a double-double performance with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists alongside Lucky Subel’s 18 points and 8 rebounds were enough for the Potters.

Games will resume on Friday with Benue Braves taking on Niger Potters while Raptors tackle Islanders in the battle for the bragging right of who runs Lagos.

Kwara Falcons will take on Nigeria Army Rockets in the game that will determine who picks the second semifinal ticket.

Rivers Hoopers are up against Defenders in the last game of the day.

The first game starts by 10:30am