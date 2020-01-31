Nigerians, most especially, movie lovers were shocked a couple of days back when an embarrassing video footage of actor Ernest Asuzu went viral. In the video, the frail looking thespian posed like a madman and was seeing begging for alms on Lagos streets.

There and then, a man could be seen interviewing the ailing actor who is down with stroke and calling on his colleagues in Nollywood to rise up to the occasion and rescue one of their own.

Reacting, however, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), said that the association was on top of the situation and will do all it could to bring reprieve and succor to the ailing actor.

Sam Anokam, SA Media to the president of AGN, Emeka Rollas, said: “We have noticed with sadness what has befallen actor Ernest Asuzu. At this point in time, I can assure you that AGN is already reaching out to him. It is for reasons like this that Emeka Rollas, AGN president set up an insurance scheme for the industry so that ailing actors will not have to go cap in hand begging whenever they are sick. I want to reassure you that AGN is aware and is on top of the situation.”