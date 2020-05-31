Nigerian music stars including 2Baba, Davido, Falz, Flavour, Tekno and Tiwa Savage will join other African entertainers to perform at the Hope For Africa Concert slated for today, Sunday May 31.

Organised by Multichoice and One Africa Global Foundation, the Hope for Africa Concert aims to bring Africans together in solidarity, and also raise funds to help medical practitioners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the continent.

Explaining why Multichoice is partnering with One Global Africa Foundation, the company’s CEO, Mr. John Ugbe said, “As Africa’s biggest storyteller, we are committed to giving back to the communities where we operate. We are passionate about the development of the African continent as we continue to use the power of entertainment to give hope, enrich lives, and bring people together especially during these uniquely difficult times.”

The show, which would be broadcast across 49 African countries on Africa Magic Family from 7pm, will have as hosts Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Nigeria), Mawuli Gavor (Ghana), Osas Ighodaro (Nigeria), and Wanjira Longauer (Kenya). It will feature electrifying performances from African superstars like 2Baba (Nigeria), Adina (Ghana), Bombshell (Zambia), Bovi (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), DJ Spinall (Nigeria), DJ Vivian (Uganda), Efya (Ghana), Falz (Nigeria), Flavor (Nigeria), Jose Chameleone (Uganda), and Keche (Ghana).

Others are Ladipoe (Nigeria), Lij Micheal (Ethiopia), Mr 2Kay (Nigeria), Nandy (Tanzania), Sarkodie (Ghana), Scientific (Liberia), Tekno (Nigeria), The Ben (Rwanda), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Waje (Nigeria), and Yasirah Bhelz (South Africa).