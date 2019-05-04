Gilbert Ekezie

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries will on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, 2019, hold its international crusade at the Chosen Revival Ground along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos. The event which is titled “Hope for the barren,” holds at 8am daily.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka said the inter-denominational Holy Ghost-inspired programme which was held the last time last ten years ago, would address all the facets of barrenness in humans: barrenness of the womb, financial, material and academic barrenness, and make people laugh again, as in the case of Sarah.

He said it does not matter the circumstances surrounding ones barrenness or how long individuals have been in their predicament, assuring that God has set aside the two-day programme to give hope to the barren as He did in the Bible days.

“God has heard the cry of the barren and has decided to come down in His Majesty, not to only expunge all forms of barrenness in the lives of men, but also make them fruitful, so that they will realiSe the purpose of God for their creation. And, this will by extension, bring transformation particularly to Nigerians.”

Muoka explained that God, will at the programme, re-establish His covenant of fruitfulness and eradicate all forms of barrenness in a dimension never witnessed before.

“The crusade is going to be an uplifting spiritual solution to the economic and political uncertainty bedeviling our generation and mostly our country. And, I assure the people, especially victims that at the end of the crusade, all pressures causing barrenness in their lives, shall be no more.”

Muoka who will preside at the crusade, therefore, called on all to acknowledge that the multiplicity of barrenness prevailing over the present generation, has defied all known technological solution and the wisdom of man thereby occasioning hopelessness among the people.

“God, seeing this situation of man, has decided to inspire the programme through which He will intervene in the affairs of men and give hope to the barren by bringing to an end, all forms of barrenness in their lives.”

According to the cleric, the programme will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverance from spiritual, financial and economic limitation, deliverance from physical challenges, such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, curses, sicknesses and other health or spiritual challenges.

“The eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf shall open, the lame shall walk and the tongue of the dumb will sing: for in the wilderness shall waters break out, and streams in the desert.”

It is expected that as Muoka leads the people to God during his ministration, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his messages, will break yokes.

“If there is any area in your life that needs God’s intervention, we want to assure you that you shall have it.”