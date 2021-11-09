By Ngozi Nwoke

With the aim to curtail the unemployment rate among the youths, a firm has empowered 122 people across the 27 Local Government Areas in Imo State with free skill acquisition programmes. This is in commemoration of 40 years of productive service by FINLAB Nigeria Ltd.

During the anniversary celebration which was well attended by staff, friends and well wishers in Lagos, the Executive Chairman of the company, Chief Uzomba Nwaije, noted that the gesture was part of its strategy of alleviating poverty among the teeming youths in the state.

Nwaije further disclosed that FINLAB was building a strong network to empower humanity and contribute to national development.

Nwaije said: “Having turned 40 this year, as part of the celebration, we have kick-started it with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme targeted at building small and medium entrepreneurs in selected communities in Imo State.

“The story of FINLAB is a long one. We started making furniture equipment and later entered the technology/engineering equipment space, then laboratory plastic wear, and educational equipment. At 40, I think we have just started. What started 40 years ago as a mere theory has today become a way of life.

“We decided to empower about 122 young entrepreneurs by giving them interest free loans to consolidate and improve their little businesses for which they were expected to pay back in three to five years time, but because of enthusiasm shown during the training, we would no longer ask them to pay back.

“Our goal is to eradicate poverty in our communities and society. What we have done is to sow one seed corn in you and expect you to multiple it into uncountable numbers. You have no reason to fail.”

For Uzom Nwaije Jr, Managing Director, FINLAB Nigeria Ltd, the way forward after 40 years of the company’s existence is to ensure client satisfaction, excellent service and creativity.

He said: “Looking back at when and how the company started in 1981, it started off with the importation of laboratory equipments. It was never a smooth process, especially with Nigeria’s unfavourable business environment. Five years is even a long time to survive in business. Talk more of 40 whole years. I give credit to the team and staff who have been committed to see the vision of the company achieved. We cannot leave out our clients and customers who have also continued to believe in the company’s competence. We experienced lots of challenges that almost knocked us off business, but because we were focused on actualizing the vision.

“It gives us joy when we deliver a service and the customer is satisfied. It gives us hope and encourages us to do more. This is why to celebrate our 40th anniversary, we embarked on skills acquisitions, scholarship schemes and empowerment programmes. So, our projection and way forward is to bridge the gap of providing customers with their laboratory needs. We have customers who can vouch for our quantity and prompt service delivery.

“The way forward also is for our existing customers and potential customers to continue to rely on our quality services. We assure them of continued provision of their needs. We are grateful to the executive chairman, the vice chairman and members of staff who have stood by us all these years. We also wish to assure the public of our philanthropic support in areas within our capacity.”

A beneficiary of the empowerment programme, Mr. Chukwuma Onuoha, expressed gratitude. He said: “I am most grateful to the organisation. I feel fulfilled today as I am now a trained businessman. Now I know how to start up a small business and maintain it. I now understand what is required to sustain a business. It was really an educative programme. The sponsors did not only empower us free of charge, they supported us with funds to start up our business. They have done great for alleviating poverty and unemployment among the youths. They have also rescued us from being used as a tool by politicians during the elections. I am highly thankful to them.”

