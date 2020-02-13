DAN AMOR

Indeed, the Holy Book cannot lie. That which God has written on your forehead is your destiny. According to Origen, things do not just happen because God foresees them in the distant future; but because they will happen, God knows them before they happen. For Seneca, the greatest stoic philosopher and Nineth Century Roman essayist, nothing comes to pass but what God appoints- our fate is decreed, and things do not happen by chance, but everyman’s portion of joy or sorrow is predetermined.

Yet, for Von Goethe, the Eighteenth Century German historian, philosopher and great writer, man supposes that he directs his life and governs his actions, when his existence is irretrievably the control of destiny. The Bible also says that we are the clay while God is the potter who moulds us according to His purpose. The above epistles point to the fact that in this matter, all religions and philosophy agree to the centrality of fate in all human endeavours.

Fate is not the ruler but the servant of providence. Again, Seneca agrees when he says that what must be shall be; and that which is a necessity to him that struggles, is little more than choice to him that is willing. Thus, Dryden the English classical poet asserts that all things are by fate, but poor blind man sees a part of the chain, the nearest link, his eyes not reaching to that equal beam that poises all above. So those who don’t agree with the inimitable Shakespeare that Heaven from all creatures hides the book of fate, would continue to quarrel with why Nelson Mandela or Olusegun Obasanjo, for instance, emerged from the heat of the gulag to the splendour of the presidential villa. But while it is said that of these two ex-leaders hobbled by fate, the former understood the existential inevitability of fate, the latter was ignorant of this philosophic construct.

This piece does not intend to sing praises of Chief Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State, neither does it intend to broach on his achievements or quarrel with those who hold contrary opinion to the Supreme Court judgment that brought him to power. Rather, this is just an attempt to reconstruct an elementary philosophical model for those who think that with sheer verbal attacks, white lies or virulent hate they can remove him from power when God does not say so. It is just an offering to a nation where politicians unfortunately learn their geology the day after the earthquake; where it is more profitable to pull down their opponents instead of playing the game according to the rules. In his epic novel, SHAME (1983), Salman Rushdie, the Indian born controversial English writer, paints the picture of a disconcerting political hallucination in Pakistan which he calls “Peccavistan”- existing fictionally as a slight angle to reality.

The major thrust of the novel is that the shame or shamelessness of its characters returns to haunt them. Yet the recurrent theme is that there are things that cannot be said, things that cannot be permitted to be true in a tragic political situation. To this end, fiction and politics ultimately become identical or rather analogous. That so banal and damaging a political atmosphere could be so manifestly created from within the Nigerian political environment by opposition politicians in the second decade of the twenty-first century, is a ringing surprise to us keen observers of this macabre drama. Yet, despite the antics of his detractors, to all intents and purposes, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has emerged the executive governor of Imo State through divine proclivities. The indices are there just for the asking. The first is that if God had not permitted it, it would not have happened. It is axiomatic that far more than the norm, and quite surprisingly, the 4th position in the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was indubitably announced winner by the Supreme Court. This divine factor attests to why Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume and Chief Ikedi Ohakim who scored more than Uzodinma in the result declared by INEC did not take their matter up to the Supreme Court.

Again, Uzodinma’s emergence as a candidate in the Imo 2019 governorship tango was an act of providence or a child of necessity. According to the APC director of New Media, Cajetan Akuta: “It was not the issue of zoning but of redemption. In other words, we are talking about a candidate who can beat Okorocha to his own game and at the same time revive and rebuild Imo State and that candidate is the APC hopeful, Uzodinma”. This was before the election.

There is therefore nothing more to justify Uzodinma’s divine enablement than the sudden defection of erstwhile PDP lawmakers in the State House of Assembly to Uzodinma’s party, the APC without promptings. As we write, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, the former governor who oversaw the affairs of the state for eight active months is all alone. That is the kernel of the argument. And if, as Edmund Burke the English political philosopher once said, a politician’s platoon is his home-based support, what is Ihedioha’s patent claim to power when his supporters have all fled?

For those who think that attacking the Apex Court judges would nudge the cart to their swing, to establish criteria for standards of merit as a basis for selection of individuals qualified to serve on our courts is not only difficult, it is definitionally controversial. The same fact of life applies to an attempt to evaluate a jurist’s performance and to render a judgment in terms of both the jurist-nominator’s perception and the perception of qualified court watchers. Still, establishment of criteria for qualification and selection and for bases for evaluative judgments of performance cannot be escaped. Notwithstanding vast differences in approaches to perceived standards of qualification for judicial office and in ultimate verdicts of performance in that office, any examination of published (or verbalized) analyses demonstrates a remarkable degree of agreement, both as to definitions of what constitutes merit and to on-bench performance judgments.

Taken together, Sen. Hope Uzodinma’s coast has continued to be enlarged. Not only have Ndi-Imo, who are globally celebrated for their spirit of enlightenment, embraced him warmly, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation has lent its overwhelming support to him. At a press conference in Owerri the Imo State capital, the apex socio-cultural organisation said it has given one hundred per cent support to Uzodinma’s administration. Condemning in strong terms any form of action geared at destabilizing the state, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through its Imo State chairman, Chief Ezechi Chukwu said that the governor needed the support of Ndi-Imo in order to move the state forward. The organisation consequently upheld strongly, at 360 degrees, the election of Senator Hope Uzodinma as pronounced by the highest court of the land.

Onwa should eschew bitterness and rancour, extend the olive branch to the aggrieved parties, assemble his cabinet with tested and trusted hands and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Imo. There is nothing that stops Governor Hope Uzodinma from picking some willing and credible members of the immediate past cabinet of Ihedioha into his cabinet. The only permanent interest should be the overriding good of the people and the overall development of Imo State.

Amor, a journalist and public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja via [email protected]