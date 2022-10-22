From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is not giving up in its quest to reconcile the differences with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors and members of the party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this on Friday, during a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja. He expressed optimism that eventually all the issues in party will be resolved.

Apart from Wike, other aggrieved PDP governors include: Samuel Ortom, Benue; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu and Seyi Makinde, Oyo.

Ologunagba noted that despite the misgivings by some of its leaders and members, efforts to resolve all issues in the opposition party are ongoing at different levels. He stated that the most important thing is that all the leaders of the party are united on the need to rescue the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “there are multiple channels of discussion in a reconciliation. We have internal conflict resolution mechanism. We can’t give up because this party is Peoples Democratic Party, not an individual. We don’t give command, we don’t give instructions, we negotiate.”

The PDP spokesman, while reacting to the endorsement of Lagos State governor and APC governorship candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu, by Governor Wike, said the party would follow through its processes in addressing the issue.

The PDP spokesman said the opposition party is ready to play by the rules in the 2023 general elections, accusing the APC of allegedly resorting to violence ahead of the polls.