Hope PSBank, Nigeria’s premier digital bank and a subsidiary of Unified Payments has announced key appointments for the bank.

The board has approved the appointment of Alhaji Shehu Abubakar as the Chairman and Ayotunde Kuponiyi as Managing Director. The list of other Directors includes Agada Apochi, Ochanya Dan-Ugo, Festus Eze Ikediasor, Ano Anyanwu and Nana Fatima Mede. While Mrs Mede and Mr Anyanwu are Independent Directors, Apochi, Ikediasor amd Dan-Ugo are non Executive Directors.

Abubakar has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry during which time he held strategic positions in different Banks. He worked at different times in International Merchant Bank, FSB International Bank, Fidelity Bank and Keystone Bank where he retired as an Executive Director.

Until his appointment, Kuponiyi held various leadership roles in both the Banking and Telecoms Industries where he was Director, Telebanking, Globalcom Nigeria and the Head of the Consumer Distribution Department in Ecobank Nigeria .

At Ecobank Nigeria, he led the team that implemented the upgrade of the bank’s core banking application across 33 countries in Africa while at Globalcom, he was responsible for launching the first Mobile Money Service, Glo TxtCash, in Nigeria, in partnership with UBA Plc and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Kuponiyi, who obtained academic degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, has attended several courses and programme both local and abroad.

Currently, he serves as the Chairman of the Mobile Payments Scheme Board, having been appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in recognition of his role in advancing and strengthening alternative payment platforms in the country.