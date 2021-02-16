Hope PSBank, Nigeria’s premier digital-first bank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited, has commenced free National Identification Number (NIN) registration for Nigerians, including its customers in designated enrolment centres located in its regional offices across the country and head office in Lagos.

Hope PSBank has six regional offices across the geopolitical zones of the country located in Kano, Adamawa, Anambra, Oyo, FCT, Lagos and Rivers State. Its head office is also located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the NIN enrollment exercise in Lagos, the managing director, Hope PSBank, Mr. Ayotunde Kuponiyi, stated that the bank was delighted to partner with the Federal Government through the National Identity Management Commission on the NIN registration, noting that it would afford Nigerians the opportunity to register and capture their biometrics seamlessly and quickly.

“We are committed to working with the Federal Government to ensure that every citizen enrolls for NIN as this would mean an easier identification process that had been lacking” Kuponiyi said.

He explained that Nigerians could register online through the bank’s platform and thereafter visit the nearest enrollment centre to capture biometrics.He further stated that the bank had intensified efforts to rapidly expand the number of enrollment centres as it is currently recruiting thousands of agents that will set up centres for enrolment all across the country.