Following the reversal of the election of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and swearing-in of Senator Hope Uzodinma as Imo State governor by the Supreme Court verdict of January 14, 2020, a group, Hope Reality Movement (HRM) has urged Imolites to rally support around Uzodinma for the sake of building a peaceful and strong state.

This is as the group also congratulated the new governor on his victory, urging him not to disappoint, rather raise the bar of leadership.

The group said the verdict of the apex court was commendable. “In view of the election, which was fraught with irregularities and needed a competent legal procedure to give judgment.”

In a statement signed and issued by the convener of HRM, Obi Vitalis Chikere and secretary, Pastor Felix Ejere respectively in Owerri and made available to Sunday Sun, the movement expressed joy that the wisdom and courage of the seven judges of the Apex Court prevailed in the face of the vociferous stance of the opposition and its supporters.

According to the statement “After the elections and our postmortem of the entire proceedings in the state, we of the HRM were left with no doubt that in time, due legal proceedings would do the needful which is what Imolites, Nigerians and the world are witnessing presently.

“While thanking the membership of HRM and all well-meaning Nigerians for their steadfastness while the matter lasted, the statement urged them to continue availing Governor Uzodinma of their unalloyed support to better Imo State for the realisation of the citizens’ dream”.`