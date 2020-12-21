Speaking on the affordability of the service he said, “I think most people can afford it. If a family knew early that their son or daughter has a problem, they can come up with the money in a year or two.

“If there is early hearing loss detection, then you tell the family early enough because we have a window of five years for a child’s brain to be fully developed. We need to do the implant in the first three years if possible.

“So, if it is possible to detect in the first year that your child has hearing loss, then, the chances are that almost everyone around can come up with the money within the second or third year of the age of the child and it will be possible and then he or she will go to streamline schools hearing normally and speaking normally.

“This is a complete centre with surgeons, audiologists and speech therapists. The patient will come to one place and get all the services. This is a good one for Kaduna and Northern Nigeria”, Mohammed added.

But, an unofficial source disclosed that the device and surgery cost a patient about N6.2 million saying, it was the cheapest because the Centre had removed the middlemen in the process and deal directly with the company. A Professor of Cochlear Implant, Alexandua, Egypt, Dr Ahmed Mchanne, said, he was in Kaduna to help with the surgery and share experience with local doctors who will pick up and continue with the service when he departs the country in a few months.

“The cochlear implant is the only known device for restore hearing”, he said.