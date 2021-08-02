From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Hope seems to have risen for Cancer patients as the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) announced its successful installation of the Cobalt 60 high dose rate Brachytherapy machine to treat the ailment.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Joshua Uwaila, disclosed this yesterday via his WhatsApp page.

Uwaila said the feat was achieved through a concerted efforts of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki and his management team.

His words, “The concerted effort of the Chief Medical Director, Prof D.E. Obaseki and Management to make UBTH a centre of excellence in Oncology care has yielded fruit as the new Ultramodern Brachytherapy suite has become functional.

“This is sequel to the installation of the Cobalt 60 high dose rate Brachytherapy machine and successful training of personnel to man the Unit.

“UBTH is now only the 2nd hospital (Public or Private) in Nigeria to offer Brachytherapy services using the Cobalt 60 high dose rate machine for the treatment of gynecological malignancies such as Cervix, Endometrial and Vagina Cancers.

“By this feat, UBTH now occupies a pride of place in Nigeria Oncology space.

“Congratulations to Radiation and Clinical Oncology Department!”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.