By Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

In order to cushion the effect of COVID-19, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday donated relief materials worth millions of naira to the Internally Displaced Persons in Edo State.

Presenting the items to the IDPs at the Home for the Needy, in Uhogua, Edo State, Dahiru Yusuf, Head of Operation, NEMA Zonal office in Benin, said the donation was to cushion the effect of hunger on them.

He said that the IDPs wrote to the agency that they are in need of food and other items, adding that the relief items were approved for them so that the inmates will have something to eat.

“This camp is not like other camp where individual cook for themselves, they have a central cooking point where they cook and distribute to inmates, so we give to the central store,” he said.

While urging the IDPs to believe that their suffering will one day be over, Yusuf assured that the federal government will continue to assist them in their time of need.

Salami Lukman Head, Edo State Management Agency, commended the federal government for putting smile on the face of the IDPs in the state.

He appealed to individuals and organisations to also assist the IDPs as government can’t do it alone.

On his part, the camp Coordinator, Pastor Folorunsho Solomon, noted that the federal government meet them at their point of need because there has been hunger in the camp before the donation.

“Our store has been empty, this kind gesture will take us at least two weeks. The population here is huge, with over 3,000. We thank the federal government for remembering us,” he said.

Solomon however appealed to well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of the inmates, so as to also have a better future.

The items however donated include, garri, rice, beans, vegetable oil, seasonings, mats, soaps, tin tomatoes, diapers, children and adults clothes, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, beverages, milk, plastic plates and spoons, buckets, among others.