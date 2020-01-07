Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

Hope has risen for victims of recent fire disasters in Ekiti State as government is taking steps to assist them.

Some shops were razed at the Bisi Market in Ado Ekiti, on December 30, 2019 where traders lost good worth millions of naira while a resident, Femi Adako, was a victim of another fire incident on January 1, 2020.

Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who visited the victims, yesterday described the fire incidents as very sad and unfortunate.

A statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, said 20 traders and five members of Saruku Family at Bisi market had their goods and property consumed in the end-of- year inferno.

Consoling the victims during separate visits, Egbeyemi said God should be praised that no life was lost which gave them a ray of hope.

While regretting the fire victims suffered losses worth millions of naira, Egbeyemi prayed God to mitigate the loss and restore the lost fortunes.

The deputy governor, who also prayed God will wipe away tears of the victims, said government would not leave them to their fate at their trying period.

While stressing that government alone cannot provide for all their losses, Egbeyemi said government would assist within its limited resources.

He said: “Thank God nobody died in the incidents though you suffered serious losses worth millions of naira.

“The Lord will take care of your losses and compensate you appropriately. God will compensate you appropriately, wipe your tears away this year and send helpers to you.

“Although government cannot do it all but government will surely assist.”

The victims who all pleaded for help from the state government thanked the deputy governor for identifying with them.