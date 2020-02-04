The emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor of Imo state is something many people are yet to come to terms with. For this group of people, the Supreme Court unanimous judgement that affirmed his victory remains shocking. These critics may have misjudged the political situation and the fact that Hope Uzodinma may have become a man of supreme providence and therefore, nothing they can do about it but to wait for the next election unless the apex Court reverses itself, something legal experts say, is most unlikely. I agree with the opinion of the 36th President of the United States, Lyndon Johnson when he said that, “At times history and fate meet at a single place to shape a turning point in a man’s unending search for freedom”.

That, for me, is what sealed victory for Uzodinma. That, perhaps is why he is unfazed while his trauducers are losing sleep. He is already projecting an image of quiet competence and firm determination in dealing with urgent matters that appeal to the people of Imo state, because he is acutely aware that responsibilities abandoned today may return as more acute crises tomorrow. His inaugural broadcast to the state on January 20, was timely, homely, compelling, compassionate, audacious and noble. It was a hard practical appeal, a statement of good intentions that stated the trajectory of development in the state under his administration, anchored on what he called the “3-R” Super structure of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery of key economic and political institutions that every citizen of the State should be proud of. He has so defined his goals and vision and purposes of his government in such a way that gives coherence, with complete knowledge and detailed solutions to the challenges.

One of these challenges of immediate sort is security. This appeals to me because, the Governor knows that as provided in section 14(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended), “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government…“ In that respect, the Governor does not need to be reminded that of all the issues of which his administration will be assessed, security of lives and property, will rank among top priorities. Therefore, the tempers of the time require a sense of urgency in this direction. Where his predecessors failed, he wants to make a visible mark of difference. And security is one area history will judge him kindly if he delivers on that scale.

It takes a responsible, non-partisan mind to see the direction the Uzodinma administration is charting for Imo. To ensure maximum security, he plans to establish a comprehensive new security architecture, complete with the installation of state of the art digital technology/equipment that will be linked to the 27 local government areas in the state and Divisional Police Offices to enhance crime detection and intelligence gathering, tracking and apprehending of criminals.

Considering the dire state of insecurity in the country today, the people will be at ease and supportive of any governor, any administration that can make lives and property safe for them. That is why Uzodinma’s security plan should get our attention and support. He says he will soon unveil a neighborhood security watch code-named “North East West (NEW)”. This will involve a coordinated network of community intelligence gathering programme in liaison with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) , the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and some private security companies. This appears more detailed, unambiguous than the South West regional security outfit code-named “Amotekun”.

In addition, the Uzodinma administration has a profound plan for a combined security operations targeted specifically at flash points and centres of high criminal activities in the state. These include hideouts, jungles, uncompleted buildings, forests, shrines, lakes and creeks. His assurance is that his administration will rout the state of all criminal elements, bandits, ritual killers and kidnappers and Cybercrinimals known as “Yahoo boys”. Only recently, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made a horde of arrests of Yahoo boys in the state. The inability of the previous administrations in the state to respond swiftly to rising rate of crimes in the state made Imo state a haven of armed robbery kingpins such as the notorious Henry Chibueze, popularly known as “Vampire”.

For years he terrorised the state and was reported to have killed over 200 people across the state and other parts of the country until he met his Waterloo on July 20, 2015 when he attempted to kidnap some judges attached to the Imo state Election Petitions Tribunal. His commando style of operation frightened the people. In one unforgettable incident he was rescued by his trained bodyguards who stormed an Owerri High Court , overpowered the prison officials while his trial was going on. At that point, Imo was derisively described as the heartland of criminals. But not anymore.

Hope is rising from Uzodinma’s security plan for the state. Henceforth, community leaders, traditional rulers and town union presidents will be held responsible for any security lapses in their domains. And failure to report or conceal activities of criminals attracts condined punishment. Anyone found to have benefited, directly or indirectly from proceeds of crime also faces the stiffest of punished in line with the provisions of the law. There is also a cash reward for whistle-blowers who report diehard criminals with genuine evidence that will lead to their arrest and prosecution. This is a clear indication of leadership by Governor Uzodinma. As he puts it, “Imo will no longer be safe havens for kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists and Yahoo boys”.

It is heartening and appropriate that Uzodinma’s security plan has come when crime rate in the state is on the rise. Statistics show that though the police were able to contain the rising crime rate in the state between 2016 and 2017, fresh figures showed that the crime rate is on the increase again by about 25 percent in 2018. The uptick in crime is more in armed robbery, kidnapping and bank robbery incidents where many policemen have been attacked and killed. Over 96 kidnapping cases were recorded, among them, a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Cyriacus Onukwo who was abducted and killed in cold blood.

Only two years ago, the youngest armed robbery suspect, 8-year old boy from Mbaitoli was arrested. He confessed he started handling weapons at the age of five. Imo state deserves a well coordinated security surveillance, and the people believe that the plan by the Uzodinma’s administration will the solution to the frightening upsurge in insecurity in the state.

It will certainly count in his favour if he succeeds in making lives and property safe. Investors are searching for places that are adjudged safe to do business. That’s one sure step towards realising the ideals of the dignity of man and the destiny of democracy. A governor is not only the symbol of democracy, he is also the spirit of leadership that the people look up in times of need. Imo has sailed through rough seas in recent weeks and now needs calm waters to sail out of trouble.