The world has been in the grip of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused national economies to nosedive. Capital projects, conferences, trade, social, sports and other events have been suspended and the death toll cause by the pandemic continues to rise. The race is on to produce a vaccine against the virus, which does not respect class, age or race. People can no longer relate freely for fear of getting infected with Coronavirus. Social distancing is now a must.

State governments are making their best efforts to manage it. Some states, no doubt, are badly hit by the deadly virus, but the situation is not frightening in Imo state. Though the state is also on lockdown and palliative distributed to the citizens by the government, everything seems to be under control over there. As it is, hope seems to be rising for Nd’Imo.

Leadership is about rising to the occasion and Governor Hope Uzodinma is managing the situation well. He is on the right track. When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, one earnestly hopes that he would dig in and confront the economic problems in the state headlong. He can count on the support of the vastly experienced elite corps of technocrats from the state that can be harnessed to join on the onerous task of rebuilding the economy of Imo State, The Eastern Heartland. The youths are eager to work. They only need a motivational leader with an entrepreneurial mindset to identify and develop the economic potentials of the state. It can be achieved, if Hope Uzodinma deploys creative thinking that can make a difference.

• Peter Ogbuokwa, a media practitioner, wrote from Lagos via [email protected], 08127588053