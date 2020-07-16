Former multi-time world champion, Bernard Hopkins has backed Anthony Joshua to make “a really serious statement” by stopping Tyson Fury.

Hopkins told Sky Sports’ Toe 2 Toe podcast: “The heavyweight division was asleep for a decade until Deontay Wilder, Joshua and Fury surfaced. Four or five other names are knocking on the door to be threatening contenders.

“But let’s just deal with those three right now.

“Joshua vs Fury is a fight that both guys could win or lose. I like Joshua to be tested, to get his feelings hurt early – that might be a knockdown, but he will get up.

“Because of the lesson that he learned being, not unprepared, but overconfident he paid a big price. He redeemed himself.

“Now that is in his memory – what not to do ever again – Joshua beats Fury by knockout late.

“It will be an interesting, exciting five or six rounds at the beginning. Then Joshua’s athleticism, boxing IQ and experience would overwhelm Fury.

“Joshua would come out of a dust-storm based on his experience.

“At this point, he has to make a really serious statement based on [the Andy Ruiz Jr loss]. Redemption.”