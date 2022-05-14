From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State contesting for Ede Federal Constituency, Muslihudeen Adekilekun Tijani, has defected to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

He said he decided to leave APC because of the refusal of the leadership to give a level playing ground to all aspirants as well as the imposition of candidates on political aspirants.

Speaking at a press conference in Ede, Saturday, he noted that he has shown intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat since 2011, alleging that “APC has never for once conducted a primary election to choose candidates as demanded by

the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Instead, the party leaders prefer to impose their “anointed candidate” on others in the name of consensus.”

Noting that he has not benefited anything despite his donation and contribution to the party, Tijani accused the screening committee of bias, saying keeping the result of exercise and announcement of an anointed candidate is “embarrassing and disgusting.”

“APC, particularly in:Edeland, operates like a cult. It has become a party that encourages bribery over loyalty, prefers godfatherism to popularity/acceptability, honours and lords new-comers over faithful members and goes for manipulation instead of integrity.

“The party, over the years, has always welcomed and positioned people of

questionable character, whose traits are contrary to her principles of equity and

fairness. Since it is now as clear as daylight that the leadership of the party in Edeland are hell-bent on denying me the opportunity to offer a quality

representation to my esteemed constituency, I was left with no option but to seek an alternative political party where I will have the opportunity to prove my mettle against their anointed candidate in the general election.”

Asked how he intends to tackle the popular parties, he said the trust and integrity that NNPP is selling would help him, adding “I am pulling out my structure I built with Adekilekun’s name.”

“I have a structure which I have used for the AC, ACN and APC. We are very strong in the four local governments of Ede North, Ede South, Egbedoro and Ejigbo local government. We discussed with our people and everybody agreed that we should move. So, we have formidable followers and structures that can win elections.