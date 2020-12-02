Christopher OJi

The Management of House Owners and Residents Association (HORA) of 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos has cried to the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, over wrongful arrest and illegal detention of its operations manager, Mr. Chris Amako, by authorities of the Bar Beach Police Station for carrying out his official duties.

In a press statement by HORA’s lawyer, Mr Femi Gbenle, the association expressed deep worry over what it called the meddlesomeness of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bar Beach Police Station, Isa Lawal, in what is “ordinarily a civil matter within the jurisdiction of the estate.”