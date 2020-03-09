Nigerian champions Enyimba, have crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Guinean side Horoya AC on Sunday.

Simeon Bolaji Sakin and Boubacar Samassekou scored either side of halftime to condemn the Nigerians to a 2-0 defeat in the second leg of the quarterfinal fixture at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.

The eight times NPFL champions had managed 1-1 draw in the first leg in Aba.

Enyimba’s defeat marks the end of Nigerian representation on the continent as Horoya progress to the semifinal. Moroccan side Hassania Agadir are also through to the last four of CAF’s second tier competition following a 7-0 aggregate whitewash of Al Nassr.

Hassania had a 5-0 lead from the first leg and completed the rout with a 2-0 victory at home on Sunday.

Egyptian side Pyramids FC also progressed to the semifinal 3-1 on aggregate despite a 1-0 loss at Zanaco in the second leg of their quarterfinal encounter.

RS Berkane will host Al Masry in the late kickoff for the last semifinal spot. Both sides are tied 2-2 on aggregate from the first leg.