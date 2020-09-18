Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tragedy struck in Okpuneze Uruagu Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday when a 47-year-old man went berserk and killed his two biological children and his aged mother.

The suspect, whose name police gave as Emeka Ezimadu, also allegedly inflicted injuries on three of his other children with cutlass.

Confirming the sad incident, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, said that the suspect who was already in the police net allegedly carried out the dastardly act while the victims were asleep.

Mohammed, in a statement issued in Awka, the state capital, added that police detectives have already commenced investigation into the ugly development to find out what transpired.

The statement read: “On the 17/9/2020, at about 11:55pm, police operatives attached to Nnewi Division arrested one Emeka Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 47 years of Okpuneze Uruagu in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed two of his biological children namely Ifechukwu Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 9 years, Mmeso Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 2 years and his own mother one Agnes Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 85 years of same address allegedly with a cutlass while they were sleeping.

“Suspect equally used the same offensive weapon and injured his three other children namely Nonso Ezimadu ‘m’ aged 12 years, Chinaemerem Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 11 years and Ngozi Ezimadu ‘f’ aged 8 years of same address.

“Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed victims to Akwudo Hospital for medical attention where the two children and the aged mother were certified dead by a medical doctor while the three other children are receiving treatment.

“There corpses were deposited at Akwudo Hospital morgue for autopsy and case transferred to state CID Awka for discreet investigation”, the statement concluded.