Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A-34-old year man, Ifeanyi Apusiobi who allegedly ran amok and killed his two children and injuring his 72-year old father in Azu Ogbunike, Oyi local government area of Anambra State.

However, police have arrested him, saying that he used wooden pistle to kill the children while asleep.

The State Police Relations Officer (PPRO) Haruna Mohammed said that the victims were rushed by the police where the two children were confirmed dead by medical doctor while the father was receiving treatment.

He said: “On the 21/06/2020, at about 1:am, Police operatives attached to Ogbunike Police Station arrested one Ifeanyi Apusiobi aged 34years of Azu Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked two of his biological children namely Chinecherem Apusiobi aged 7 years and Obinna Apusiobi aged 5 years with a wooden pistle on their heads while they were sleeping.

“Suspect equally used same object and injured his father one Dominic Apusiobi aged 72years on the head.

“Police detectives visited the scene and rushed victims to the hospital for medical attention where the two children were certified dead by a medical doctor while the aged father is responding to treatment.

“Corpses deposited at Isienyi hospital morgue for autopsy. Exhibit recovered and case transferred to State CID Awka for discreet investigation” Mohammed said.