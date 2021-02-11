From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Commercial activities were grounded on Thursday in Umuguma a suburb of Owerri capital metropolis as a commercial worker stabbed his customer to death after his refusal to pay her after sexual intercourse.

This is even as irate residents set the hotel popularly known as Skeleu, where the incident took place ablaze.

The incident which caused panic in the area forced motorists to take alternative routes as the fire raged.

When our Correspondent in the area policemen and personnel of the State Fire Service were seen already at the scene trying frantically to put out the inferno.

A source who witnessed the incident disclosed that the commercial sex worker could not bear it when after a marathon sex that the man could not give her money as agreed.

According to the the source, the prostitute who ran out patience stabbed him to death.

The source said ” a prostitute killed his male friend because he was unable to pay him after sex marathon. This what happened.”

Angered by the death of the customer, residents mobilized and set the hotel which is said to be a behieve of commercial sexual activities on fire.

Hours after the hotel had been razed military men suspected to had been deployed from the 34 artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, were deployed to the scene to maintain order.

The Interim Management Committee chairman of Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, Chief Okechukwu Enyioha, who confirmed the ugly incident said that security men had taken over the scene.

” Yes, I have been briefed and security men have taken over the scene of the incident. The security agents are working hard and law is being enforced.”

According to him, he had activated the security apparatus in the LGA to ensure that the incident did not degenerate.