Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Horror erupted in Umuomaku community, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, as a 26-year-old man, Chisom Ogum, reportedly killed his father and buried his body.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the incident took place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at about 6am, adding that police operatives attached to Umunze Division in collaboration with a local vigilance group arrested him.

The «suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstance yet to be ascertained, attacked and killed his own biological father, Christopher Ogum, 70, with a shovel, and buried him in a shallow grave.

“The suspect attempted to escape before he was apprehended and beaten to stupor by an angry mob, who equally forced him to exhume the body of his father from where he buried it. Police detectives visited the scene of the crime, photographed the victim and took it to the mortuary at Umunze General Hospital,” he stated.