Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Tragedy struck in Okwerike village, Abaomege community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State as a 26-year-old man whose name was given as Anthony Sunday buried his own daughter who was about five months old alive.

The incident, Sunday Sun gathered, happened last Sunday. At the moment, there were conflicting accounts over what led the man to kill his own child.

An account given by the police did not indicate why the suspect murdered his daughter as according to its spokesperson, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the suspect only said it was “temptation.”

“Last Sunday, 26th May, immediately after church I had something to type in my computer. While I was on it, the Divisional Police Officer at Abaomege called me to come and see what was happening downstairs (at the police headquarters, Abakaliki).

“That a man buried his own daughter who was five months old in Abaomege. I followed him downstairs and I was surprised to see a dead child covered with rapper and the man there talking nonsense saying that it was a temptation.

“The man had nothing to say other than saying that it was temptation and the devil.

“So, the baby was taken to the mortuary for preservation and possible autopsy to enable us to prosecute the matter. The man was detained. There was nothing new to investigate because he was not denying and the exhibit being the baby was there.

“About two days later, that was last Tuesday being 28th of May, the man was charged to court for murder. The wife of the man was said to have come from Ikwo in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State”, she narrated.

The suspect, said to be an entertainer who plays music at public functions, according to Odah, had run into their neighboring village in Cross River State where he was apprehended by the combined efforts of the youths of his community and that of the Cross River people.