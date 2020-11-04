Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Kaduna pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by yet to be apprehended suspected kidnappers, with her husband taken to an unknown destination.

Though details of the unfortunate incident, including the names of the woman and her husband, are still unknown, a source from the area said, the kidnappers stormed the victim’s home in Rigachikun, opposite National Teachers’ Institute along Zaria highway in Igabi local government area of the State Tuesday’s night to perpetrate this heinous crime against humanity.

The source explained that, “the kidnappers decided to shot the expecting woman whose delivery date was close after being chased by security agents.

“They killed her while engaging ina gun battle with the security men and took her husband away.

“She has being buried according to Islamic rites,” the source who could not provide further details said as at press time.

When contacted for further details, the spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the development.