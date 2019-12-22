Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

THERE was horror at Egwuagu village in Okpoitumo Community of Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on December 16, 2019, when one Mr. Chinasa Ogbaga, allegedly killed his two children and inflicted severe machete cuts on another.

Ogbaga was said to have brutally murdered the kids with a cutlass that fateful Monday night and severed some of their parts.

Our reporter who visited the community gathered that Ogbaga was that day found sharpening his machete after farm activities and upon inquiry, he claimed that he was preparing for hunting.

A resident, Sampson Ede, said that after putting the weapon of destruction in good shape, he waited till late in the night when he could not be confronted by anyone before he began to pick the children one after the other to a nearby farm where he slit their throats and dismembered some parts of their bodies.

According to Ede, during the incident, the man allegedly slaughtered Master Chikamso Ogbaga (6), Miss Chizaram Ogbaga (4) and also inflicted serious machete cuts on his third child, Master Emmanuel Ogbaga (2).

He said that when they got wind of what happened, Emmanuel was rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where he was receiving treatment.

Ogbaga’s uncle, Mr. Emmanuel Nwambam, told us that his nephew, a vulcanizer, had recently come back from Onitsha in Anambra State to assist in farm work but suddenly went berserk and killed his innocent children.

“Immediately we received the bad news, we rushed to my nephew’s compound, picked the injured one and moved to the hospital without knowing that the victim’s siblings had already been butchered as chicken in a nearby bush,” Nwambam said.

He further told Sunday Sun that after Ogbaga had realized the gravity of his offence, he went and submitted himself to one of their kinsmen, who later brought him to Ekumenyi Police Division.

Mrs. Ogbaga, grandmother of the victims, wondered why his son took such a heartless action, noting that the broken relationship between her son and his wife never affected his love for his children until that fateful night that according to her, “he became spiritually manipulated.”