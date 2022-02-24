From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Head of Service (HoS) in Delta State, Reginald Bayoko on Thursday urged civil servants to foster enduring relationships among themselves beyond the confines of the workplace in order to build stronger bonds and peaceful co-existence.

According to him, “It is essential that we know ourselves beyond the office space; know our houses, our siblings, for we are one family. It is necessary that we make conscious efforts to visit ourselves in our homes more often.”

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Bayoko gave the counsel in Asaba when he led other senior civil servants on a condolence visit to the functioning Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Patrick Ojeblenu over the demise of his father; Pa. Ojeblenu.

Mr. Bayoko, who described the lifetime of late Pa. Ojeblenu as fulfilled experience, consoled the bereaved family, saying that the patriarch lived to a ripe old age, and had paid his dues.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said it was a celebration of life, stating that the late Pa. Ojeblenu may have had both sweet and sour memories while alive

“But since death is inevitable, we can only relish the beautiful moments that we shared together,’’ Bayoko said.

He expressed deep condolence to the family of the Ojeblenu on the death of their patriarch, who died at the age of 87.

Speaking on behalf of the Ojeblenu’s, Engr. Onyia thanked the Head of Service for the visit, saying that the family was deeply comforted by the visit.