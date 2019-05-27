Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Edo business mogul and Chairman of Wells Carlton Hotels and Apartment, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, at the weekend, called for more private investment to support the growth and development of sports in the country.‎

Making the call, while speaking to journalists at the 7th annual Okpekpe 10 km marathon race, Okunbo noted that more investment in sports would have multiplier effect in all facets of the country’s economy.

Besides, he said it would boost the development of the local economy and help in addressing some of the nation’s security challenges, especially, youth restiveness, adding that it was for this reason that his company took the decision to support the Okpekpe Road Race.

Okunbo, while commending the organizers for sustaining the annual event for seven years running, said the race has capacity to boost the economy of communities around the area and the state in general, but urged the organizers to ensure that the next edition is improved upon, as its sets it eyes in achieving the Gold label status.

“Every where they do marathon, the economy of the place bubbles and with little time this community will benefit immensely.