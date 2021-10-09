From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Minister of Budget and Planning and former Edo State Commissioner for Environment, Prince Clem Agba, has praised late business mogul Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, saying he lived life for service to humanity.

He said this at the reception ceremony put together by the children of late Captain Okunbo in honour of their father in Benin City.

Agba said of the late Okunbo: ‘He was a good man, a lover of people and he has done much for a quiet a lot of people.

‘As I have said to some others, he believed that service should be to humanity and that is the best legacy anyone can ever give.

‘You can build all the houses in the world, you can buy all the shares in the world and when you are unable to touch people especially those who cannot give you back, you have really lost it in life and that is why you see the way he is being celebrated,’ he said.

The minister prayed that God grant the deceased eternal rest.

‘He left legacies and we can only pray for the family that God in His infinite mercy to continue to protect and guard them, grant him eternal rest in His bosom,’ he prayed.

