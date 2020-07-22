Chairman of Ocean Marine Solution, Idahosa Wells Okunbo (Captain Hosa), has served notice on the Edo Government of his intention to proceed against it in court for libellous and defamatory publications against him by the state government.

In a letter by his counsel, Oladapo Olanipekun (SAN), dated July 20, and referenced EM/OAG/02/2020, addressed to the Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Yinka Omorogbe, Captain Hosa demanded a retraction of the said publications.

He also demanded that the state government and/or its representatives should cease and desist from making any further libellous and defamatory publications against him.

The billionaire businessman demanded N2 billion for the “embarrassment, inconvenience, losses and damages done to his person, character and interests” as a result of the “mischievous, malicious and misleading publications.”

In the four-page letter, Olanipekun said: “On Monday, July 20, 2020, publications captioned “Okunbo, Oshiomhole making plans to disrupt Edo governorship elections,” appeared on pages 26 of The Punch and 53 of THISDAY.

“The said publications bear the insignia/mark of the Edo State Government and was signed by Crusoe Osagie, designated as special adviser, Media and Communication Strategy (to the governor), Edo State Government.

“The thrust of the captions and publications referred to above is expressed and reflected in some of the abstracts/excerpts below:

“… a Benin billionaire, Captain Hosa Okunbo, held a meeting on July 19, 2020, where they perfected plans to recruit thugs to disrupt the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the state, having discovered that they cannot win the election in a fair contest.

“… they met with these thugs, gave them targets and paid them in advance to cause trouble and undermine the will of the people during the election.

“… Okunbo is a key figure in the gang-up to take Edo backward. He is actively supporting and sponsoring warlords, thugs and ill-intentioned politicians that are scheming to dislodge Governor Godwin Obaseki so they can have free access to the state’s treasury.

“We are, therefore, calling on security agencies to quickly intervene, investigate and rein in Okunbo in his quest to set the state ablaze.”

Olanipekun said “arising from the foregoing, the captions and publications are most unfortunate, inaccurate, misleading, malicious, unfair, defamatory, libellous and incriminating.”