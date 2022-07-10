(NAN)

An Abuja-based hospital has provided free blood pressure and glucose level checks, ultrasound scanning, medical and surgical consultations, HIV screening, malaria and cancer screening for more than 500 persons in Kogi.

The three-day medical outreach, which began on Friday, was conducted at Ejule, a community in the Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

It was organised in collaboration with the Pet Fernandes Foundation and St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, Ejule.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Patrick Ezie, said the outreach was organised to give back to society; to the Ejule community and to their neighbours.

He added that it was also organised to complement the government’s efforts in the provision of qualitative healthcare.

“Our aim is to touch lives irrespective of the part of the country the beneficiaries come from. We want people in rural communities to have access to free medical services as this.

“We are out to serve the people, especially the less- privileged.

“We have observed that many people were compelled by financial constraints to treat their health issues with levity.

“We, therefore, decided to come to this community to give free medical services. Those needing surgical procedures would be referred to relevant health institutions,’’ he said.

Mrs Patience Adinoyi and Mr Enejo Matthew, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated the group for its kind gesture and prayed for God’s blessings on all their endeavours.