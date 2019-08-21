Fred Ezeh

Medical Director, Nisa Hospital, Abuja, Dr Ibrahim Wada, has built a modern hospital facility to celebrate and immortalise his late teacher, Dr Eldred Wright, who died earlier in the year. He said the decision was in recognition of the role Wright played in his life and his medical career.

He said Wright provided rare opportunity and platform for great number of medical doctors to realise their dream. He said that aside God, Wright was the greatest thing that happened to him: “He was a gynaecologist of global repute who was never stingy with his knowledge. He thought me gynaecology and mentored me through the practice.

“He supported me in my first tube baby in Nisa hospital. He has mentored many doctors and gynaecologist in this country and that was why we built and dedicated the most important building in Nisa hospital to him.

“The new medical facility has an advanced surgical centre. It has MIR and ultrasound scan, ultra modern theatre, intensive care unit, among other unique services. We are proud of the investments that we have made in medical system in Nigeria.”

Wright’s widow, Dinatu, said she was fulfilled by the honour and recognition given to her husband. She thanked Wada for the honour and promised to continue to uphold his legacies in medical field and other areas of life.