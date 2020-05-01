Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A private clinic owner in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oladejo Edubi, and an attendant in the clinic, Samuel Oluwatodimu, have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Owo over their alleged involvement in the case of a missing corpse deposited in the morgue of the clinic.

The two suspects were alleged to have been responsible for the missing of the corpse of Mrs. Rebecca Ogunoye deposited in the clinic’s morgue.

The court asked the suspects to explain what they knew about the corpse that had missed at Adeyemi Clinic in Isuada, a suburb of Owo.

The duo were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy to commit misdemeanor, indecent interference with corpse and illegal disposal of corpse.

Police prosecutor, Owolabi Edu, told the court that the offence committed by the two was contrary to and punishable under Sections 517, 242 and 249 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol.1 laws of Ondo State,2006. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.