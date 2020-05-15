Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed concern over unnecessary deaths being recorded in the country blaming hospitals turning back non-COVID-19 related patients for the ugly development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Friday at the national briefing of the taskforce.

He also disclosed that a total sum of N792,121,613.89 has been donated by Nigerians to help government flatten the curve of the pandemic as at 14th May, 2020, with some Nigerians donating as low as one naira.

“We have also noticed a marked reduction in the delivery of Non-COVID-19 related services in our hospitals. You will recall that the Honourable Minister of Health had on several occasions implored our health institutions not to jeopardise offering critical health services to patients who require attention.

“The PTF wishes to re-iterate this call and request that health service providers should help relieve the burden of disease in the country by offering the required services. As at present records show that we may be experiencing more unnecessary deaths because our hospitals are turning back non-COVID-19 related patients,” Mustapha said.

He commended corporate bodies, development partners, individuals, groups, and religious bodies among others who rose up to make donations in cash and kind to fight the pandemic.

According to him, for effective coordination and accountability, the Office of the Accountant General published five bank accounts into which donations could be paid and swept into a CBN TSA account, daily.

He said consistent with the open government policy driven by transparency and accountability of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the PTF promised that details of all cash donations would be publicly provided.

He said that the Office of the Accountant General has published the details of inflow into the FGN COVID-19 Eradication Support Accounts.

“As at 14th May, 2020, the sum of N792,121,613.89 (Seven Hundred and Ninety-Two Million, One Hundred and Twenty-One Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirteen Naira and Eighty-Nine Kobo) has been credited into the TSA account from various in-country sources.

“I particularly want to commend the sacrifice of some ordinary Nigerians typified by the donations as low as one Naira, which for us comes from the purest of hearts,” he said.

Mustapha also commended other groups that have been supportive in the discharge of their mandate, listing the Nigeria Police, the armed forces, the intelligence community and the para-military services who have continued to maintain security, carrying out enforcement and staying on the front lines always.

The also commended the Nigeria Airforce for providing the airlift logistics that has made it easy for the surveillance and surge support mobilization by the PTF and the NCDC even at short notice among others.

He added that the PTF on Friday morning held consultations with the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and his team to strengthen the nation’s coordination efforts with the United Nations System in Nigeria and building especially on their global reach in all aspects of the fight against the pandemic from the scientific, humanitarian and through supply chain management, in the recovery plans.

He added, “The PTF congratulates and appreciates the testimonies of Nigerians who have recovered from COVID-19, which has given us more insights and further strengthens the need to adhere strictly to guidelines issued.

“However, an emerging issue from all these testimonies is the issue of prescription for treatments. We should always remember that the symptoms of COVID-19 mimic some illnesses we already know but treating the symptoms is not the same as treating the virus and for this reason, we strongly discourage self-medication.”

He said that the government shall continue to encourage all Nigerians that feel the symptoms to test and if positive, go into the isolation centres for care by experts and that the government still discourage management of this infectious disease by private hospitals due to the risk of infection.

He also reiterated that five states in Nigeria are participating in the on-going WHO coordinated solidarity trial and that at the end of this, relevant health authorities will make statements on acceptable drugs for treating the COVID-19.

Mustapha noted that for some time now, public discussion has centred on the need to look inwards for a local cure and that the social media, particularly, has been awash with various claims of treatment for treatment of COVID-19 using local herbs.

He said that the PTF remains firmly supportive of the development of a cure for this disease. However, we must follow laid down protocols.

He said the PTF National Coordinator has been mandated to publish some of these guidelines for public consumption and expressed hope that this would shift the conversation to the laboratories while the nation await results for the greater good of the nation.

He said, “As additional information, I am pleased to inform you that the WHO recently coordinated a recent virtual meeting from 70 traditional medicine experts from countries across Africa to re-emphasize the recognition of the potency of traditional cure.

“In providing leadership for the fight against this pandemic, Mr. President did encourage State Governments to adapt national guidelines as suitable to their state and expects that such adaptation should be informed by empirical evidence of progress made. The PTF, therefore, urges states that are lifting restrictions which allows for large congregation of people to weigh their consequences in relation to creating opportunities for more seeding of the virus thereby negating gains already made.”

Speaking on the cases in Kano, the SGF said the PTF has received media reports about an extrapolated level of prevalence of COVID-19 in Kano based on the number of some foreign nationals that have been evacuated from Nigeria.

According to him, the PTF team of experts are still on ground in Kano and are working round the clock alongside the teams from the state based on scientific and statistical analysis.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and seek authoritative information from the public health authorities at all times.

He added, “As we continue the countdown to the end of the first phase of eased lockdown approved by the President, the centrality of collaboration, especially with the citizenry, becomes very imperative.

“Our National Response has always been guided by the science of the pandemic as well the extent to which applied measures are helping to contain the virus without compromising basic elements of life-sustenance. Going forward, science and statistics shall play major roles in the decisions to be taken. Similarly, Community engagement shall become a strategy of focus for the PTF.”

He said that the PTF preliminary analysis has narrowed down the over 51 percent of the total number of infected persons to nine Local Government Areas across the country and all of them are densely populated.