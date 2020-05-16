Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed concern over unnecessary deaths being recorded in the country, blaming hospitals turning back non-COVID-19 related patients for the ugly development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday at the national briefing of the taskforce.

He also disclosed that a total sum of N792, 121,613.89 has been donated by Nigerians to help the government flatten the curve of the pandemic as at May 14, 2020, with some Nigerians donating as low as one naira.

“We have also noticed a marked reduction in the delivery of non-COVID-19 related services in our hospitals,” he said. “You will recall that the Honourable Minister of Health had on several occasions implored our health institutions not to jeopardise offering critical health services to patients who require attention.

“The PTF wishes to re-iterate this call and request that health service providers should help relieve the burden of disease in the country by offering the required services. As at present, records show that we may be experiencing more unnecessary deaths because our hospitals are turning back non-COVID-19 related patients.”

He commended corporate bodies, development partners, individuals, groups, and religious bodies among others who rose up to make donations in cash and kind in the fight against the pandemic.

According to him, for effective coordination and accountability, the Office of the Accountant General published five bank accounts into which donations could be paid from where they are swept into a CBN TSA account, daily.

He said in agreement with the open government policy, driven by transparency and accountability of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the PTF promised that details of all cash donations would be publicly provided. He said that the Office of the Accountant General has published the details of inflow into the FGN COVID-19 Eradication Support Accounts.

“As at May 14, 2020, the sum of seven hundred and ninety-two million, one hundred and twenty-one thousand, six hundred and thirteen naira and eighty-nine kobo has been credited into the TSA account from various in-country sources. I particularly want to commend the sacrifice of some ordinary Nigerians typified by the donations as low as one naira, which for us, comes from the purest of hearts.”